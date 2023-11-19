What is the ethnicity of Folsom, CA?

Folsom, California, a vibrant city located in Sacramento County, is known for its rich history, natural beauty, and thriving community. As with any diverse city, Folsom is home to a variety of ethnicities, contributing to its multicultural fabric. Let’s take a closer look at the ethnic makeup of this fascinating city.

Ethnicity Breakdown:

Folsom is a melting pot of cultures, with residents hailing from various backgrounds. According to the latest available data, the city’s population is predominantly composed of the following ethnic groups:

1. White/Caucasian: The largest ethnic group in Folsom is White/Caucasian, accounting for approximately 70% of the population. This includes individuals of European, Middle Eastern, and North African descent.

2. Asian: Folsom also has a significant Asian population, making up around 15% of the residents. This includes individuals of Chinese, Indian, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other Asian backgrounds.

3. Hispanic/Latino: The Hispanic/Latino community is another prominent ethnic group in Folsom, comprising approximately 10% of the population. This includes individuals of Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, and other Latin American origins.

4. African American: Folsom has a small but growing African American community, representing around 3% of the population. This includes individuals of African, Afro-Caribbean, and African American descent.

5. Other Ethnicities: Folsom is also home to individuals from various other ethnic backgrounds, including Native American, Pacific Islander, and individuals of mixed heritage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Folsom a diverse city?

A: Yes, Folsom is a diverse city with a multicultural population.

Q: Are there any specific neighborhoods in Folsom that are predominantly inhabited certain ethnic groups?

A: Folsom does not have specific neighborhoods that are predominantly inhabited any particular ethnic group. The city is known for its integrated and inclusive communities.

Q: How has Folsom’s ethnic makeup changed over the years?

A: Like many cities in California, Folsom’s ethnic makeup has evolved over time. The city has seen an increase in diversity, with a growing Asian population and a steady rise in other ethnic groups.

In conclusion, Folsom, CA, is a city that embraces diversity and celebrates its multicultural heritage. With a blend of various ethnicities, Folsom’s residents contribute to the city’s vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, making it a truly remarkable place to live and visit.