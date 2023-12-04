Embracing Balance: The New Approach to Healthy Eating

Social media is saturated with diet fads and trends, some of which are not based on scientific evidence and can even be harmful. However, a new concept has recently emerged that is proving to be an effective way for people to make healthier choices without feeling restricted or deprived. Introducing the “Eat what you want, add what you need” trend, which has gained significant attention on TikTok.

So, what exactly is this trend all about? Well, it’s all about finding a balance. Instead of completely avoiding your cravings, this approach encourages you to indulge in the foods you desire while also adding additional ingredients to make the meal more nutritious and filling. For example, if you’re craving pasta, you can pair it with protein and fiber-rich additions to create a well-rounded and satisfying meal.

The origin of this trend can be traced back to TikTok user @lizaslosingweight, who introduced the concept in October 2022. Since then, many people have embraced this approach and have shared their own experiences and recipes on social media. One such individual is Mira Schofield, who found solace in this healthy eating philosophy after struggling with disordered eating patterns in the past. This concept allowed her to enjoy her meals while finding a balance and maintaining a healthy weight.

But what does a nutritionist have to say about it? According to Rachel MacPherson, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and exercise nutritionist, this approach makes sense. Rather than labeling certain foods as “good” or “bad,” it’s essential to understand how they affect your body and make informed decisions accordingly. By incorporating protein and fiber into your meals, you can promote satiety and stabilize your blood sugar levels.

Moreover, it’s important to acknowledge the psychological aspect of food. Pleasurable foods can enhance our well-being, so depriving ourselves of the things we enjoy can have negative consequences on our mindset and willpower. By mindfully incorporating these foods into our diet, we can create a healthier relationship with food and improve our overall mindset.

In conclusion, the “Eat what you want, add what you need” trend is a refreshing and balanced approach to healthy eating. By indulging in our cravings while also incorporating nutritious elements into our meals, we can find satisfaction, maintain a healthy weight, and enjoy a positive relationship with food.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is it necessary to add additional ingredients to my meals?

While it’s not mandatory, adding additional ingredients like protein and fiber can help make your meals more nutritious and filling. It’s all about finding the right balance that works for you.

2. Can I still enjoy foods I love while following this trend?

Absolutely! The beauty of this approach is that it allows you to enjoy foods you love without feeling guilty or deprived. Just remember to incorporate the necessary nutrients for a well-rounded meal.

3. Can this approach help with weight loss?

Yes, this approach can support weight loss efforts promoting satiety and providing essential nutrients. However, it’s important to consult a qualified medical professional or nutritionist for personalized advice based on your specific needs and goals.

4. Can I apply this trend to any type of cuisine or dietary preference?

Certainly! This trend is adaptable to various cuisines and dietary preferences. Whether you follow a vegan, vegetarian, or omnivorous diet, you can still incorporate the “Eat what you want, add what you need” concept into your meals. Be creative and explore different combinations!

5. Is this trend suitable for individuals with specific health conditions?

While this approach can be beneficial for many individuals, it’s important to consider any specific health conditions or dietary restrictions you may have. It’s always best to consult a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet.