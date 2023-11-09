What is the drama between Selena and Hailey Kylie?

In the world of celebrities, drama seems to be a constant companion. The latest feud making headlines involves three prominent figures: Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber (formerly Hailey Baldwin), and Kylie Jenner. The tension between these three has been the subject of much speculation and gossip. Let’s delve into the details and try to understand what exactly is going on.

The drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber can be traced back to their shared history with Justin Bieber, the Canadian pop sensation. Selena and Justin had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before finally calling it quits in 2018. Shortly after their breakup, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey, whom he had previously dated briefly in 2016.

The tension between Selena and Hailey escalated when Selena released her hit single “Lose You to Love Me” in 2019. The emotionally charged lyrics were widely interpreted as a reflection on her past relationship with Justin and the pain she endured. This led to speculation that Selena and Hailey were at odds, with Hailey feeling targeted the song’s lyrics.

Adding fuel to the fire, social media interactions between the two women have further fueled the drama. Selena has been known to like and comment on posts that indirectly reference her past relationship with Justin, which some interpret as subtle jabs at Hailey. On the other hand, Hailey has defended herself against online criticism, often perceived as defending her marriage to Justin.

Enter Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and a close friend of Hailey Bieber. Kylie’s involvement in the drama stems from her friendship with Hailey and her occasional interactions with Selena. While there haven’t been any public confrontations or direct conflicts between Kylie and Selena, their association through Hailey has drawn attention and speculation.

FAQ:

Q: What does “feud” mean?

A: A feud refers to a prolonged and bitter conflict or disagreement between two or more parties.

Q: Who is Selena Gomez?

A: Selena Gomez is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who gained fame through her roles in Disney Channel shows and her successful music career.

Q: Who is Hailey Bieber?

A: Hailey Bieber, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, is an American model and television personality. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Q: Who is Kylie Jenner?

A: Kylie Jenner is an American businesswoman, social media personality, and television personality. She is best known for her involvement in the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and her successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

In conclusion, the drama between Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner revolves around their connections to Justin Bieber and the perceived tension between Selena and Hailey. While the exact details of their feud remain largely speculative, their social media interactions and public statements have kept fans and gossip columns buzzing with intrigue.