What is the downside to fuboTV?

FuboTV has gained significant popularity as a streaming service, offering a wide range of live sports and entertainment channels. However, like any other platform, it has its downsides. Let’s take a closer look at some of the drawbacks that users may encounter when using fuboTV.

One of the main downsides of fuboTV is its relatively high cost compared to other streaming services. While it offers a comprehensive selection of sports channels, it comes at a premium price. The base package starts at $64.99 per month, making it one of the more expensive options in the market. This can be a deterrent for budget-conscious consumers who are looking for more affordable alternatives.

Another downside is the limited availability of certain channels. While fuboTV offers a wide range of sports channels, it may not have all the channels that some users desire. For example, ESPN and ABC are not included in the channel lineup, which can be disappointing for fans of certain sports leagues or events that are broadcast exclusively on those channels.

Furthermore, fuboTV’s cloud DVR storage is limited. The basic package only provides 30 hours of storage, which can quickly fill up if you record multiple shows or sporting events. Although you can upgrade to a higher-tier package for additional storage, it comes at an extra cost.

FAQ:

Q: Is fuboTV available in all countries?

A: No, fuboTV is primarily available in the United States and Canada. It has limited availability in other countries.

Q: Can I watch fuboTV on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, fuboTV allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously. The number of devices depends on the subscription plan you choose.

Q: Can I cancel my fuboTV subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your fuboTV subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts, and you can easily manage your subscription through the website or mobile app.

In conclusion, while fuboTV offers a comprehensive selection of sports channels and live streaming options, it does come with some downsides. The higher cost, limited availability of certain channels, and restricted cloud DVR storage are factors that potential users should consider before subscribing. However, for sports enthusiasts who prioritize live sports coverage, fuboTV can still be a worthwhile investment.