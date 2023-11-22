What is the downside of Fubo?

FuboTV has gained significant popularity as a streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live sports channels and on-demand content. However, like any other service, FuboTV has its downsides that potential subscribers should consider before making a decision.

One of the main drawbacks of FuboTV is its relatively high price compared to other streaming platforms. While it offers a comprehensive sports package, including channels like ESPN, NFL Network, and NBA TV, the monthly subscription fee starts at $64.99, making it one of the most expensive options in the market. This might deter budget-conscious viewers who are looking for more affordable alternatives.

Another downside of FuboTV is its limited availability in terms of device compatibility. Although it is accessible on popular platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, it lacks support for gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. This can be a significant drawback for gamers who prefer to have all their entertainment options consolidated in one device.

Furthermore, FuboTV falls short in terms of its channel lineup outside of sports. While it offers a decent selection of sports channels, it lacks some popular entertainment networks like HBO, AMC, and Comedy Central. This can be disappointing for viewers who enjoy a variety of genres and want access to a broader range of content.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my FuboTV subscription at any time?

A: Yes, FuboTV allows subscribers to cancel their subscription at any time without any cancellation fees.

Q: Does FuboTV offer a free trial?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers to test out the service before committing to a paid subscription.

Q: Can I record shows on FuboTV?

A: Yes, FuboTV provides a cloud DVR feature that allows users to record their favorite shows and watch them later.

In conclusion, while FuboTV offers an extensive sports package and a user-friendly interface, it does have its downsides. The high price, limited device compatibility, and lack of certain popular entertainment channels may make it less appealing to some potential subscribers. However, for die-hard sports fans who prioritize live sports coverage, FuboTV can still be a worthwhile investment.