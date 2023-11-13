Unraveling the Chilling ‘Uncanny Valley’ Makeup Trend on TikTok

Prepare to be both fascinated and disturbed TikTok’s latest sensation—the ‘Uncanny Valley’ makeup trend. This haunting trend involves users transforming their appearance into humanoid robots through the power of makeup, aiming to evoke the same eerie feeling experienced when confronted with realistic yet imperfect AI or robots.

But what exactly is the ‘uncanny valley,’ and why does it send shivers down our spines? Coined roboticist Masahiro Mori in the 1970s, the term refers to the discomfort people feel when encountering something that closely resembles a human, yet falls short due to its subtle imperfections. This uncanny feeling arises from the juxtaposition between familiarity and strangeness, leaving us with an unsettled response.

To achieve the ‘uncanny valley’ effect, TikTok users meticulously apply foundation, concealer, and highlighter to their faces to create an otherworldly, unnatural glow. By carefully redrawing their mouths and eyebrows, and skillfully manipulating their natural features using eyeliner and mascara, they transform themselves into humanoid figures that are too close to reality for comfort.

One popular video creator, Zara, brought this trend to the forefront combining ‘uncanny valley’ makeup with the lip-syncing audio from the video game Detroit Become Human, which explores the theme of robots gaining consciousness.

With over 639 million views and counting, the hashtag associated with this unsettling trend has become a viral sensation on TikTok. Users record themselves wearing ‘uncanny valley’ makeup, staring directly into the camera, and successfully giving their audience the creeps.

If you want to experience the ‘uncanny valley’ effect but lack makeup skills, fear not, for another TikToker has developed a makeup filter that applies a realistic AI-like appearance to your face. By following a few simple steps within the TikTok app, you can harness the power of this filter and delve into your own personalized nightmare.

Get ready to explore the boundary between humanity and artificiality as you dive into the world of ‘uncanny valley’ makeup. Embrace the discomfort, the fascination, and the chilling realization that sometimes the closest imitations are the ones that haunt us the most.

FAQ

What is the ‘uncanny valley’?

The ‘uncanny valley’ refers to the uncomfortable feeling experienced when encountering an AI or robot that closely resembles a human but falls short due to imperfections, creating a sense of eeriness.

How can I try the ‘uncanny valley’ makeup trend on TikTok?

To try the ‘uncanny valley’ makeup trend, apply foundation, concealer, and highlighter to create an unnatural light effect on your face. Precisely redraw your mouth and eyebrows, using eyeliner and mascara to enhance or distort your natural features. Film yourself in this makeup and stare into the camera to evoke the eerie feeling associated with the ‘uncanny valley.’

Is there a makeup filter for the ‘uncanny valley’ effect on TikTok?

Yes, a TikToker has created a makeup filter specifically for the ‘uncanny valley’ effect. To access this filter, open TikTok, click on the plus button, go to effects, search for ‘uncanny valley makeup,’ and select the filter of the same name. Record yourself using the filter, and the AI-like appearance will be applied automatically to your face.