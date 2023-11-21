What is the difference between YouTube TV and YouTube Premium?

YouTube has become a household name when it comes to online video streaming. With its vast library of content, it offers a variety of services to cater to different user preferences. Two of its popular offerings are YouTube TV and YouTube Premium. While both services provide access to exclusive content, they differ in their primary focus and features.

YouTube TV:

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service that allows users to watch their favorite channels and shows in real-time. It offers access to over 85 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. With YouTube TV, users can stream live sports, news, and entertainment on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

YouTube Premium:

YouTube Premium, on the other hand, is a subscription service that enhances the overall YouTube experience. It offers ad-free viewing, allowing users to enjoy videos without interruptions. Additionally, YouTube Premium provides access to YouTube Originals, which are exclusive shows and movies produced YouTube. These original content offerings feature popular creators and cover a wide range of genres, including comedy, drama, and documentaries.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch live TV on YouTube Premium?

A: No, YouTube Premium does not include live TV streaming. It focuses on providing an ad-free experience and access to YouTube Originals.

Q: Can I watch YouTube Originals on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, YouTube TV subscribers have access to YouTube Originals as part of their subscription.

Q: Can I skip ads on YouTube TV?

A: While YouTube TV does not offer ad-free viewing, users can fast-forward through recorded shows to skip commercials.

In conclusion, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium offer distinct services to cater to different user preferences. YouTube TV focuses on live TV streaming, providing access to a wide range of channels, while YouTube Premium enhances the overall YouTube experience offering ad-free viewing and exclusive content. Whether you’re looking for live TV or an enhanced ad-free experience, YouTube has you covered with its diverse range of services.