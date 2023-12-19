What is the difference between XUMO and Roku?

What Sets XUMO Apart from Roku?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, two popular platforms have emerged as frontrunners: XUMO and Roku. While both offer a wide range of content for viewers to enjoy, there are distinct differences between the two that set them apart. Let’s take a closer look at what makes XUMO and Roku unique.

XUMO: A Free Streaming Platform

XUMO is a free streaming service that provides access to a variety of live and on-demand content. It offers over 190 channels, including news, sports, movies, and TV shows. XUMO is available on various devices, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices like Roku.

Roku: A Versatile Streaming Device

Roku, on the other hand, is a hardware device that allows users to stream content from various platforms, including XUMO. It offers a wide range of streaming options, including popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Roku devices come in different models, catering to different needs and budgets.

FAQ:

Q: Is XUMO free to use?

A: Yes, XUMO is completely free to use. However, it is ad-supported, meaning you may encounter occasional advertisements while streaming.

Q: Do I need a Roku device to access XUMO?

A: No, XUMO is available on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices like Roku. You can access XUMO directly through its app or channel on compatible devices.

Q: Can I watch live TV on Roku?

A: Yes, Roku offers access to live TV channels through various streaming services, including XUMO. You can enjoy live news, sports, and other programs on your Roku device.

Q: Are there any subscription fees for Roku?

A: While Roku devices are not free, there are no subscription fees associated with using the Roku platform itself. However, some streaming services available on Roku may require a subscription.

In conclusion, XUMO and Roku are distinct entities in the streaming world. XUMO is a free streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, while Roku is a versatile streaming device that allows users to access various streaming platforms, including XUMO. Whether you prefer a dedicated device like Roku or the convenience of accessing XUMO on multiple devices, both options provide ample entertainment choices for viewers.