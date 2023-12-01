What is the difference between Vidyard Pro and free?

Vidyard Pro vs. Free: Unveiling the Distinctions

In the ever-evolving world of video marketing, Vidyard has emerged as a leading platform, empowering businesses to harness the power of video content. With its array of features and functionalities, Vidyard offers two distinct options: Vidyard Pro and Vidyard Free. But what sets them apart? Let’s delve into the differences and explore which option suits your needs.

Vidyard Pro: Unleashing the Full Potential

Vidyard Pro is the premium version of the platform, designed to provide businesses with a comprehensive suite of tools to optimize their video marketing strategies. With Vidyard Pro, users gain access to a range of advanced features, including customizable video players, detailed analytics, and enhanced security measures.

One of the standout features of Vidyard Pro is the ability to customize video players to align with your brand’s aesthetics. This allows for a seamless integration of videos into your website or other marketing channels, enhancing brand consistency and user experience.

Furthermore, Vidyard Pro offers in-depth analytics, providing valuable insights into viewer engagement, drop-off rates, and conversion metrics. Armed with this data, businesses can refine their video content and tailor it to their target audience, ultimately driving better results.

Lastly, Vidyard Pro boasts enhanced security measures, ensuring that your videos are protected and accessible only to authorized viewers. This is particularly crucial for businesses dealing with sensitive or confidential information.

Vidyard Free: A Solid Foundation

While Vidyard Pro offers a plethora of advanced features, Vidyard Free serves as an excellent starting point for businesses dipping their toes into video marketing. With Vidyard Free, users can upload and share videos, create video playlists, and access basic analytics.

Although Vidyard Free lacks the customization options and advanced analytics of its Pro counterpart, it still provides a solid foundation for businesses to experiment with video content and gauge its impact on their marketing efforts.

FAQ

Q: Can I upgrade from Vidyard Free to Vidyard Pro?

A: Absolutely! Vidyard offers a seamless upgrade process, allowing users to transition from Vidyard Free to Vidyard Pro effortlessly.

Q: Is Vidyard Pro suitable for small businesses?

A: Yes, Vidyard Pro caters to businesses of all sizes. Its advanced features can be particularly beneficial for small businesses looking to elevate their video marketing strategies.

Q: Are there any limitations on video duration or storage with Vidyard Free?

A: Vidyard Free allows users to upload videos of up to 5 minutes in duration and provides 100GB of video storage.

In conclusion, Vidyard Pro and Vidyard Free offer distinct features and functionalities to cater to different business needs. Whether you’re looking for advanced customization, detailed analytics, or simply a starting point for your video marketing journey, Vidyard has you covered. Choose the option that aligns with your goals and take your video marketing to new heights.