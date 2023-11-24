What is the difference between the old and new Apple remote?

In a recent announcement, Apple unveiled its latest iteration of the Apple TV remote, which has sparked curiosity among tech enthusiasts. The new remote, designed to enhance the user experience, boasts several notable differences from its predecessor. Let’s delve into the details and explore what sets the old and new Apple remotes apart.

Design: One of the most apparent differences lies in the design. The old Apple remote featured a slim, rectangular shape with a circular navigation pad at the top. In contrast, the new remote has a slightly thicker profile and a more ergonomic design. It now includes a clickpad control at the top, which allows for precise navigation and a touch-enabled surface for effortless scrolling.

Enhanced Controls: The new Apple remote introduces a dedicated power button, which was absent in the previous version. This addition enables users to turn their Apple TV on or off with a single press. Additionally, the new remote incorporates a mute button, making it more convenient to control audio playback.

Siri Integration: Another significant improvement is the integration of Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, into the new remote. With the built-in Siri button, users can easily access voice commands and search for content, providing a hands-free experience. This feature was absent in the old Apple remote, making the new version a more versatile and user-friendly option.

Connectivity: The new Apple remote supports Bluetooth 5.0, offering a more stable and efficient connection to the Apple TV. This upgrade ensures a seamless experience, reducing any potential lag or connectivity issues that users may have encountered with the previous remote.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use the new Apple remote with older Apple TV models?

A: No, the new Apple remote is specifically designed for the latest Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. It is not compatible with older versions.

Q: Can I purchase the new Apple remote separately?

A: Yes, Apple offers the new remote as a standalone purchase. It can be bought separately and used with compatible Apple TV models.

In conclusion, the new Apple remote brings a fresh design, enhanced controls, Siri integration, and improved connectivity to the table. These updates aim to provide users with a more intuitive and enjoyable experience when navigating their Apple TV. Whether you’re an avid Apple TV user or simply curious about the latest tech innovations, the new Apple remote is certainly worth considering.