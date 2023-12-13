What is the difference between published and private Kaltura?

Understanding the Difference between Published and Private Kaltura

In the world of online video management, Kaltura has emerged as a leading platform that offers a range of solutions for organizations and individuals alike. One of the key distinctions within the Kaltura ecosystem is the difference between published and private Kaltura. While both options serve specific purposes, it is important to understand their unique features and functionalities.

Published Kaltura:

Published Kaltura refers to videos that are made available to a wider audience. These videos are typically shared on public platforms such as websites, social media channels, or video-sharing platforms. Published Kaltura allows content creators to reach a larger audience and engage with viewers from all corners of the globe. It offers features like embedding, sharing, and commenting, enabling seamless interaction between the content creator and the audience.

Private Kaltura:

On the other hand, private Kaltura refers to videos that are intended for a limited audience or restricted access. This option is commonly used organizations, educational institutions, or businesses that require secure and controlled video distribution. Private Kaltura provides enhanced privacy settings, allowing content creators to limit access to specific individuals or groups. It ensures that sensitive or confidential content remains protected and accessible only to authorized viewers.

FAQ:

Q: Can I convert a private Kaltura video into a published one?

A: Yes, you can convert a private Kaltura video into a published one adjusting the privacy settings and making it accessible to a wider audience.

Q: Is there a limit to the number of viewers for published Kaltura videos?

A: No, there is no inherent limit to the number of viewers for published Kaltura videos. They can be viewed anyone with access to the platform or website where they are published.

Q: Can I customize the appearance of published and private Kaltura videos?

A: Yes, both published and private Kaltura videos can be customized to match the branding and design preferences of the content creator or organization.

In conclusion, understanding the difference between published and private Kaltura is crucial for effectively managing and distributing video content. Whether you aim to reach a wide audience or maintain strict control over access, Kaltura offers versatile solutions to cater to your specific needs.