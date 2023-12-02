What is the difference between preemptible and spot VMs?

Understanding the Difference between Preemptible and Spot VMs

In the world of cloud computing, two terms that often come up are “preemptible” and “spot” virtual machines (VMs). While both offer cost-effective options for running workloads, there are some key differences between the two. Let’s dive into the details to understand what sets them apart.

Preemptible VMs:

Preemptible VMs are a type of virtual machine offered cloud service providers, such as Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. These VMs are significantly cheaper compared to regular instances but come with a catch – they can be terminated at any time. Preemptible VMs are ideal for workloads that can handle interruptions and are not time-sensitive. They are often used for tasks like batch processing, rendering, and large-scale data analysis.

Spot VMs:

Spot VMs, on the other hand, are a similar concept but are specific to Amazon Web Services. Like preemptible VMs, spot instances are available at a significantly reduced price. However, the pricing for spot instances fluctuates based on supply and demand. When the demand for compute resources is low, spot instances become cheaper, but their availability is not guaranteed. Spot VMs are suitable for fault-tolerant workloads that can handle interruptions and can be paused or terminated without causing significant disruptions.

FAQ:

Q: What happens if a preemptible or spot VM is terminated?

A: When a preemptible or spot VM is terminated, all the workloads running on it are abruptly stopped. It is crucial to design applications to handle such interruptions gracefully, ensuring that no critical data or processes are lost.

Q: Can preemptible or spot VMs be used for mission-critical workloads?

A: No, preemptible and spot VMs are not recommended for mission-critical workloads that require continuous availability and cannot tolerate interruptions. These instances are better suited for non-critical tasks that can be paused or restarted without significant consequences.

Q: How can I optimize the use of preemptible or spot VMs?

A: To make the most of preemptible or spot VMs, it is advisable to use them in conjunction with other instance types. By combining regular instances with preemptible or spot instances, you can ensure a balance between cost savings and reliability.

In conclusion, while both preemptible and spot VMs offer cost-effective options for running workloads, their key difference lies in their availability and pricing models. Preemptible VMs are terminated at any time, while spot VMs’ pricing fluctuates based on demand. Understanding these distinctions is crucial for making informed decisions when choosing the right type of VM for your specific workload.