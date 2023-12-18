What is the difference between PBS Passport and PBS subscription?

What Sets PBS Passport Apart from a PBS Subscription?

Introduction

In the world of streaming services, PBS has carved out a unique space for itself offering two distinct options for viewers: PBS Passport and a traditional PBS subscription. While both options provide access to a wealth of educational and entertaining content, there are some key differences between the two. Let’s delve into the details to help you decide which option suits your needs best.

PBS Passport: A Premium Experience

PBS Passport is a membership benefit that offers extended access to an extensive library of on-demand content. By subscribing to PBS Passport, viewers gain access to an array of exclusive programming, including popular shows like “Downton Abbey,” “Sherlock,” and “Victoria.” This premium service allows subscribers to binge-watch entire seasons of their favorite shows, providing a more immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience.

PBS Subscription: Supporting Local Stations

On the other hand, a traditional PBS subscription is a way to support local PBS stations while enjoying the network’s programming. By subscribing to PBS, viewers contribute to the funding that keeps their local PBS station running. This subscription model ensures that PBS can continue to produce high-quality, educational content that is accessible to all.

FAQ

Q: How much does PBS Passport cost?

A: The cost of PBS Passport varies depending on your local PBS station. It is typically offered as a membership benefit to donors who contribute a certain amount annually.

Q: Can I access PBS Passport without a PBS subscription?

A: No, PBS Passport is an add-on service that requires a PBS subscription. By subscribing to PBS, you gain access to both the traditional PBS programming and the extended library of content available through PBS Passport.

Q: Can I watch PBS Passport on any device?

A: Yes, PBS Passport is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and streaming devices such as Roku and Apple TV. Simply download the PBS Video app or visit the PBS website to start streaming.

Conclusion

While both PBS Passport and a traditional PBS subscription offer access to PBS programming, PBS Passport provides an enhanced viewing experience with its extensive library of on-demand content. By subscribing to PBS Passport, viewers can enjoy exclusive shows and binge-watch their favorites. On the other hand, a PBS subscription supports local stations and ensures the continued production of educational content. Ultimately, the choice between the two options depends on your viewing preferences and desire to support local PBS stations.