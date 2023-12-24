What is the difference between Paramount+ and Paramount?

The Distinction Between Paramount+ and Paramount: A Comprehensive Comparison

Paramount and Paramount+ are two distinct streaming platforms that offer a wide range of entertainment options. While they share the same parent company, ViacomCBS, there are several key differences between the two services that set them apart.

What is Paramount?

Paramount is a renowned film and television production studio that has been in operation for over a century. It is responsible for creating and distributing a vast array of popular movies and TV shows. Paramount has a rich history and an extensive library of content, making it a beloved name in the entertainment industry.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+, on the other hand, is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content from various ViacomCBS-owned networks and studios, including Paramount itself. It is a subscription-based platform that allows users to access a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive original content.

What are the differences between Paramount and Paramount+?

The primary distinction between Paramount and Paramount+ lies in their content offerings. While Paramount primarily focuses on producing and distributing movies and TV shows, Paramount+ provides a streaming platform that combines content from various ViacomCBS-owned networks and studios, including Paramount.

Paramount+ offers a vast library of content, including popular TV shows like “The Good Fight,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.” It also features a wide range of movies, including classics and recent releases. Additionally, Paramount+ offers exclusive original content that is only available on the streaming platform.

Another significant difference is the mode of access. Paramount content is typically available through various distribution channels, such as theaters, cable networks, and digital rentals. In contrast, Paramount+ is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to access content on-demand through internet-connected devices.

FAQ

Can I access Paramount content on Paramount+?

Yes, Paramount+ includes a vast library of content from Paramount, including movies and TV shows.

Are there any exclusive shows or movies on Paramount+?

Absolutely! Paramount+ offers a range of exclusive original content that is only available on the streaming platform.

Do I need a separate subscription for Paramount and Paramount+?

Yes, Paramount and Paramount+ are separate services, and you would need a separate subscription for each.

Can I watch Paramount+ on my TV?

Yes, Paramount+ is compatible with various internet-connected devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles.

In conclusion, while Paramount is a renowned film and television production studio, Paramount+ is a streaming service that offers a vast library of content from various ViacomCBS-owned networks and studios, including Paramount. Paramount+ provides exclusive original content and can be accessed through a subscription-based streaming platform.