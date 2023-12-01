What is the difference between Panopto and Panopto capture?

Understanding the Difference between Panopto and Panopto Capture

In the world of video content management systems, Panopto has emerged as a leading platform for organizations and educational institutions. However, there is often confusion surrounding the difference between Panopto and Panopto Capture. Let’s delve into the details to gain a better understanding of these two offerings.

What is Panopto?

Panopto is a comprehensive video platform that enables users to record, manage, and share video content. It provides a range of features, including video capture, live streaming, video search, analytics, and integration with learning management systems (LMS). Panopto is widely used in various sectors, such as education, corporate training, and healthcare, to enhance communication and knowledge sharing through video.

What is Panopto Capture?

Panopto Capture, on the other hand, is a specific component of the Panopto platform. It is a software application that allows users to record and upload video content directly from their computers or mobile devices. Panopto Capture offers a user-friendly interface with options to capture multiple video sources, such as webcams, screen recordings, and external cameras. It also provides basic editing capabilities, such as trimming and adding captions, before uploading the video to the Panopto platform.

What sets Panopto Capture apart from Panopto?

While Panopto Capture is a subset of the broader Panopto platform, it serves a specific purpose. Panopto Capture focuses solely on the video capture and upload process, providing users with a streamlined experience for creating and sharing video content. On the other hand, Panopto encompasses a wider range of features, including video management, search, analytics, and integration capabilities. Panopto Capture is often used individuals or teams who primarily require video recording functionality without the need for extensive video management features.

FAQ:

1. Can I use Panopto Capture without Panopto?

No, Panopto Capture is an integral part of the Panopto platform. It is designed to work in conjunction with the broader video management system provided Panopto.

2. Can I access Panopto Capture on mobile devices?

Yes, Panopto Capture is available as a mobile application for both iOS and Android devices. This allows users to record and upload videos directly from their smartphones or tablets.

3. Is Panopto Capture suitable for live streaming?

No, Panopto Capture is primarily focused on recording and uploading pre-recorded videos. For live streaming capabilities, the Panopto platform offers separate features and functionalities.

In conclusion, Panopto and Panopto Capture are two distinct components of the Panopto video platform. While Panopto provides a comprehensive video management system, Panopto Capture specifically caters to the video capture and upload process. Understanding the difference between these two offerings can help organizations and individuals make informed decisions when it comes to leveraging video content for communication and knowledge sharing.