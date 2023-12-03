What is the difference between OTT and video?

OTT vs. Video: Understanding the Distinction

In today’s digital age, the way we consume media has undergone a significant transformation. With the rise of streaming services and online platforms, terms like “OTT” and “video” have become commonplace. However, many people still find themselves confused about the difference between the two. Let’s delve into the world of OTT and video to gain a better understanding of their distinctions.

What is OTT?

OTT, or Over-The-Top, refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers. It allows users to stream media directly to their devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs, without the need for a separate cable or satellite subscription. Popular OTT platforms include Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

What is Video?

Video, on the other hand, is a broad term that encompasses any visual content presented in a digital format. It can refer to various types of media, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, advertisements, and user-generated content. Videos can be distributed through a variety of channels, such as television, cinema, DVDs, and online platforms.

The Difference

The key distinction between OTT and video lies in their delivery methods. While video is a general term for visual content, OTT specifically refers to the method of delivering that content over the internet. In other words, OTT is a subset of video, as it represents a specific way of accessing and consuming video content.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch OTT content on my television?

A: Yes, most modern smart TVs are equipped with built-in OTT apps, allowing you to stream content directly on your television without the need for additional devices.

Q: Do I need a cable or satellite subscription for OTT?

A: No, one of the main advantages of OTT is that it eliminates the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. You can subscribe to OTT platforms individually or opt for bundled services that offer multiple platforms.

Q: Is all video content considered OTT?

A: No, not all video content is considered OTT. Video content can be distributed through various channels, including traditional television broadcasts, DVDs, or even online platforms that do not fall under the OTT category.

In conclusion, while video is a broad term encompassing all visual content, OTT specifically refers to the method of delivering video content over the internet. Understanding this distinction is crucial in navigating the ever-expanding world of digital media consumption. So, whether you’re binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix or enjoying a video on YouTube, you now know the difference between OTT and video.