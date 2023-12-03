What is the difference between OTT and streaming?

OTT vs Streaming: Understanding the Key Differences

In today’s digital age, the way we consume media has drastically changed. With the rise of online platforms, the terms “OTT” and “streaming” have become increasingly common. However, many people often confuse these two concepts. So, what exactly is the difference between OTT and streaming?

OTT: Over-The-Top

OTT, short for “Over-The-Top,” refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers. It allows users to access media directly through an internet connection, without the need for a separate cable or satellite subscription. Popular examples of OTT platforms include Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Streaming

Streaming, on the other hand, is the process of transmitting data, such as audio or video, in a continuous flow over a network. It enables users to watch or listen to content in real-time, without the need to download the entire file beforehand. Streaming can be done through various mediums, including OTT platforms, social media platforms, and even live broadcasts.

The Key Differences

While OTT and streaming are closely related, there are some fundamental differences between the two. OTT is a method of content delivery, while streaming is the means which the content is transmitted. In simpler terms, OTT is the platform, and streaming is the action.

FAQ

Q: Can I stream content without using an OTT platform?

A: Yes, streaming can be done through various mediums, including social media platforms and live broadcasts. However, OTT platforms are specifically designed for streaming and offer a wide range of content.

Q: Are all OTT platforms free?

A: No, while some OTT platforms offer free content with advertisements, many require a subscription fee to access premium content.

Q: Is streaming the same as downloading?

A: No, streaming allows you to watch or listen to content in real-time without downloading the entire file. Downloading, on the other hand, involves saving the entire file onto your device for offline access.

In conclusion, while OTT and streaming are closely intertwined, they are not interchangeable terms. OTT refers to the platform that delivers content over the internet, while streaming is the process of transmitting data in real-time. Understanding these differences will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of digital media more effectively.