What is the difference between OTT and online video?

OTT vs. Online Video: Understanding the Key Differences

In today’s digital age, the way we consume video content has evolved significantly. With the rise of streaming platforms and online video services, terms like “OTT” and “online video” have become commonplace. However, many people still find themselves confused about the distinction between the two. Let’s delve into the world of video streaming and clarify the differences between OTT and online video.

OTT: Over-The-Top

OTT refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers. It allows users to access a wide range of content directly through internet-connected devices, such as smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and streaming devices like Roku or Apple TV. Popular examples of OTT platforms include Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Online Video

Online video, on the other hand, is a broader term that encompasses all video content available on the internet. This includes videos hosted on websites, social media platforms, and video-sharing platforms like YouTube. Online videos can be accessed through various devices, including computers, smartphones, and tablets, but they are not limited to dedicated streaming platforms like OTT services.

FAQ:

Q: Are OTT and online video the same thing?

A: No, they are not. OTT refers specifically to video content delivered over the internet, while online video encompasses all video content available on the internet.

Q: Can I watch online videos without using OTT platforms?

A: Absolutely! Online videos can be accessed through various websites, social media platforms, and video-sharing platforms like YouTube, without the need for dedicated OTT platforms.

Q: Are all OTT platforms subscription-based?

A: While many OTT platforms require a subscription, there are also free ad-supported services available, such as Tubi or Pluto TV. Additionally, some platforms offer a combination of free and premium content.

In conclusion, while both OTT and online video involve accessing video content over the internet, OTT specifically refers to content delivered through dedicated streaming platforms, while online video encompasses all video content available on the internet. Whether you prefer the convenience of OTT platforms or enjoy exploring the vast array of online videos, the world of digital video content continues to expand, offering endless entertainment options at our fingertips.