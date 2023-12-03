What is the difference between OTT and OLV?

OTT vs OLV: Understanding the Difference in Online Video Advertising

In today’s digital age, online video advertising has become an integral part of marketing strategies for businesses worldwide. As the industry continues to evolve, new terms and acronyms are constantly emerging, making it essential for marketers to stay up-to-date with the latest trends. Two such terms that often cause confusion are OTT and OLV. While they may sound similar, they refer to distinct concepts in the realm of online video advertising.

What is OTT?

OTT stands for “Over-The-Top” and refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers. OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, allow users to stream video content directly to their devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers. These platforms typically offer a wide range of on-demand content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming.

What is OLV?

OLV, on the other hand, stands for “Online Video Advertising.” It encompasses all forms of video advertising that are delivered and viewed online. This includes pre-roll ads (short video ads that play before the main content), mid-roll ads (ads that appear during a video), and post-roll ads (ads that play after the main content). OLV can be found on various platforms, including social media sites, video-sharing platforms like YouTube, and websites that host video content.

FAQ:

Q: Are OTT and OLV the same thing?

A: No, they are not. OTT refers to the delivery of video content over the internet, while OLV refers to the advertising that is displayed within online video content.

Q: Can OLV be found on OTT platforms?

A: Yes, OLV can be found on OTT platforms. While OTT platforms primarily focus on delivering video content, they also incorporate advertising within their streaming services.

Q: Is OLV limited to specific devices?

A: No, OLV can be viewed on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. It is not limited to a particular device or platform.

In conclusion, while OTT and OLV may sound similar, they have distinct meanings in the world of online video advertising. OTT refers to the delivery of video content over the internet, while OLV encompasses the advertising that is displayed within online video content. Understanding these terms is crucial for marketers to effectively navigate the ever-changing landscape of online video advertising and reach their target audience.