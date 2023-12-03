What is the difference between OTT and CTV?

OTT vs CTV: Understanding the Difference in Streaming Platforms

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the way we consume media, offering a plethora of options for entertainment on-demand. However, with the rise of Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV), it’s easy to get confused about the differences between the two. Let’s dive into the world of streaming and unravel the distinctions between OTT and CTV.

What is OTT?

OTT, or Over-the-Top, refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite providers. It allows users to access media directly through apps or websites on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Popular OTT platforms include Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

What is CTV?

CTV, or Connected TV, is a subset of OTT that specifically refers to streaming content on television screens. CTV involves using internet-connected devices, such as smart TVs, streaming boxes (e.g., Roku, Apple TV), or gaming consoles, to access and stream content on the big screen. CTV offers a more immersive and traditional TV-like experience compared to watching on smaller devices.

What are the differences?

The main difference between OTT and CTV lies in the devices used for streaming. OTT encompasses all internet-based streaming services, including those accessed on smartphones, tablets, and computers. On the other hand, CTV focuses solely on streaming content on television screens through internet-connected devices.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch OTT content on my TV?

Yes, you can watch OTT content on your TV using a device that supports streaming, such as a smart TV, streaming box, or gaming console.

2. Is CTV the same as cable TV?

No, CTV is not the same as cable TV. CTV refers to streaming content on television screens through internet-connected devices, while cable TV relies on traditional cable or satellite providers.

3. Are all OTT platforms available on CTV?

Not all OTT platforms are available on CTV. While many popular OTT services have dedicated apps for CTV devices, some may not be compatible or have limited availability.

In conclusion, while OTT and CTV are both part of the streaming revolution, they differ in terms of the devices used for accessing content. OTT encompasses all internet-based streaming services, while CTV specifically focuses on streaming content on television screens through internet-connected devices. Understanding these distinctions will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of streaming platforms with ease.