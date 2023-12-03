What is the difference between OTT and connected TV?

OTT vs Connected TV: Understanding the Key Differences

In today’s digital age, the way we consume television content has evolved significantly. With the rise of streaming services and smart devices, terms like OTT (Over-The-Top) and Connected TV have become increasingly common. While they may seem similar, there are distinct differences between the two. Let’s delve into the details and understand what sets them apart.

OTT: A Gateway to Streaming Services

OTT refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite providers. It allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, directly on their devices. OTT content can be accessed on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. It offers users the flexibility to watch their favorite shows and movies at their convenience, without being tied to a specific broadcast schedule.

Connected TV: The Intersection of Television and the Internet

Connected TV, on the other hand, refers to televisions that are connected to the internet, enabling users to access online content directly on their TV screens. Unlike traditional TVs, connected TVs have built-in internet connectivity or can be connected to the internet via external devices like streaming boxes or sticks. This allows users to stream content from popular platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Disney+ directly on their television sets.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access OTT content on my connected TV?

A: Yes, connected TVs are designed to support OTT content. By connecting your TV to the internet, you can access a wide range of streaming services and enjoy OTT content on the big screen.

Q: Are OTT and Connected TV the same as Smart TV?

A: While there are similarities, they are not exactly the same. Smart TVs are a type of connected TV that have built-in internet connectivity and often come with pre-installed apps for streaming services. Connected TVs, on the other hand, can include both smart TVs and non-smart TVs that are connected to the internet via external devices.

In conclusion, while OTT and Connected TV are related concepts, they have distinct differences. OTT refers to the delivery of video content over the internet, while Connected TV refers to televisions that are connected to the internet. Both offer users the convenience of accessing online content, but through different means. Whether you prefer streaming on your smartphone or enjoying content on the big screen, these technologies have revolutionized the way we consume television content.