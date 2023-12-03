What is the difference between Ott and AVOD?

OTT vs AVOD: Understanding the Key Differences

In today’s digital age, streaming platforms have become the go-to source for entertainment. With a plethora of options available, it’s easy to get confused the various terms and acronyms used in the industry. Two such terms that often cause confusion are OTT and AVOD. While they may sound similar, they refer to different aspects of the streaming world. Let’s delve into the details and understand the key differences between OTT and AVOD.

OTT: Over-The-Top

OTT, short for Over-The-Top, refers to the delivery of video content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers. It allows users to stream content directly to their devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs, without the need for a separate cable or satellite subscription. Popular examples of OTT platforms include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

AVOD: Advertising-Based Video On Demand

AVOD, on the other hand, stands for Advertising-Based Video On Demand. It is a business model where streaming platforms offer free content to viewers, supported advertisements. In AVOD, users can access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and other video content without paying a subscription fee. The revenue generated these platforms comes from advertisers who pay to display their ads during the streaming experience. Some well-known AVOD platforms include YouTube, Tubi, and Pluto TV.

FAQ:

Q: Are OTT and AVOD the same thing?

A: No, they are not the same. OTT refers to the method of content delivery, while AVOD is a business model that offers free content supported advertisements.

Q: Do all OTT platforms use AVOD?

A: No, not all OTT platforms use AVOD. While some platforms offer free content supported ads, others rely on subscription fees or a combination of both.

Q: Can I skip ads on AVOD platforms?

A: It depends on the platform. Some AVOD platforms allow users to skip ads after a certain duration, while others require viewers to watch the entire ad.

In conclusion, while OTT and AVOD are related to the streaming industry, they represent different aspects. OTT refers to the method of content delivery, while AVOD is a business model that offers free content supported advertisements. Understanding these differences will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of streaming platforms more effectively.