What is the difference between NFL Plus and Premium?

The Distinction Between NFL Plus and Premium: Unveiling the Perks and Features

As the NFL season approaches, football enthusiasts are eagerly exploring the various subscription options available to enhance their viewing experience. Two popular choices, NFL Plus and NFL Premium, often leave fans wondering about the differences between the two. To shed light on this matter, we have compiled a comprehensive guide to help you make an informed decision.

What is NFL Plus?

NFL Plus is a subscription service offered the National Football League (NFL) that provides fans with access to a wide range of exclusive content. Subscribers can enjoy live streaming of preseason games, condensed game replays, and in-depth analysis from NFL experts. Additionally, NFL Plus offers access to the NFL Films archive, allowing fans to relive classic moments and iconic plays from the league’s rich history.

What is NFL Premium?

NFL Premium, on the other hand, is a step up from NFL Plus, offering an even more immersive experience for football aficionados. In addition to all the features provided NFL Plus, NFL Premium subscribers gain access to live streaming of regular-season games, including Thursday Night Football. This means you can catch all the action as it happens, ensuring you never miss a crucial play or thrilling moment.

FAQ

Can I watch games on demand with NFL Plus?

Yes, NFL Plus allows you to watch condensed game replays at your convenience. This feature is perfect for those who want to catch up on games they may have missed or rewatch memorable moments.

Are live games available on NFL Plus?

No, NFL Plus does not offer live streaming of regular-season games. To access live games, you will need an NFL Premium subscription.

Can I access NFL Plus and Premium on multiple devices?

Yes, both NFL Plus and Premium can be accessed on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. This ensures you can enjoy the NFL experience wherever you go.

Are there any additional perks with NFL Premium?

Indeed, NFL Premium subscribers receive exclusive perks such as access to NFL RedZone, a channel that provides live coverage of all the touchdowns and exciting moments from every game on Sundays.

In conclusion, while NFL Plus offers a comprehensive package of exclusive content, NFL Premium takes it a step further providing live streaming of regular-season games and additional perks. Depending on your preferences and budget, you can choose the subscription that best suits your needs and enjoy an enhanced NFL experience.