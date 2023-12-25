What is the difference between MLB.TV and MLB app?

MLB.TV vs MLB App: Unraveling the Differences

As the baseball season kicks into high gear, fans around the world are eager to catch every pitch, swing, and home run. With technology making it easier than ever to stay connected to the game, two popular options for streaming live Major League Baseball (MLB) action are MLB.TV and the MLB app. While both platforms offer access to games, they differ in terms of features, pricing, and compatibility.

What is MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is a subscription-based streaming service that allows fans to watch live out-of-market games on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. It offers both home and away broadcasts, as well as a range of additional features such as multi-game viewing, DVR functionality, and the ability to choose between different audio feeds.

What is the MLB App?

The MLB app, on the other hand, is a free mobile application available for iOS and Android devices. It provides access to live game audio, video highlights, scores, news, and other MLB-related content. While the app offers limited live game streaming, it serves as a comprehensive hub for staying updated on all things baseball.

Key Differences

The primary distinction between MLB.TV and the MLB app lies in their streaming capabilities. MLB.TV allows subscribers to watch live out-of-market games, while the MLB app focuses more on providing supplementary content and limited live game streaming. Additionally, MLB.TV offers a wider range of features, including the ability to watch multiple games simultaneously and access to archived games.

FAQ

1. Can I watch my local team’s games on MLB.TV?

No, MLB.TV is subject to blackout restrictions, meaning you cannot watch games that are broadcasted in your local market. However, you can still listen to the radio broadcast of your local team’s games through the app.

2. Is the MLB app available on smart TVs?

No, the MLB app is primarily designed for mobile devices and is not available on smart TVs. However, you can use MLB.TV on smart TVs to watch live games.

3. How much do MLB.TV and the MLB app cost?

MLB.TV offers different subscription plans, ranging from a single-team package to an all-access pass. Prices vary depending on the plan and whether you choose to pay monthly or annually. The MLB app, on the other hand, is free to download, but some features may require an MLB.TV subscription.

In conclusion, while both MLB.TV and the MLB app provide baseball fans with access to live games and other content, their focus and features differ significantly. MLB.TV is the go-to choice for those seeking comprehensive live game streaming, while the MLB app serves as a convenient companion for staying updated on the latest baseball news and highlights.