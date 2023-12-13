What is the difference between linear TV and connected TV?

Linear TV vs. Connected TV: Understanding the Key Differences

In today’s digital age, the way we consume television has evolved significantly. With the rise of streaming services and smart devices, traditional linear TV is facing stiff competition from connected TV. But what exactly sets these two forms of television apart? Let’s delve into the key differences between linear TV and connected TV.

Linear TV:

Linear TV refers to the traditional method of watching television, where viewers tune in to scheduled programs on broadcast or cable channels. It follows a fixed programming schedule, meaning viewers have limited control over what they watch and when they watch it. Linear TV relies on a one-way broadcast signal, with content delivered through cable, satellite, or antenna.

Connected TV:

Connected TV, on the other hand, refers to television that is connected to the internet, allowing viewers to access a wide range of on-demand content. Connected TV devices include smart TVs, streaming media players (such as Roku or Apple TV), gaming consoles, and even smartphones and tablets. With connected TV, viewers have the freedom to choose what they want to watch from a vast library of streaming services, apps, and websites.

Key Differences:

The main differences between linear TV and connected TV lie in the content delivery, user experience, and advertising capabilities. Linear TV offers a limited selection of channels and programs, while connected TV provides a vast array of on-demand content from various streaming platforms. Connected TV also allows viewers to pause, rewind, or fast-forward through content, giving them greater control over their viewing experience.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch live TV on connected TV?

A: Yes, many streaming services offer live TV options, allowing you to watch your favorite shows and events in real-time.

Q: Do I need a cable or satellite subscription for connected TV?

A: No, connected TV does not require a traditional cable or satellite subscription. Instead, you can access content through streaming services or free-to-air channels available online.

Q: Are there any additional costs associated with connected TV?

A: While some streaming services require a subscription fee, there are also numerous free streaming options available. However, keep in mind that you may need to pay for internet access and any additional hardware, such as a streaming device or smart TV.

In conclusion, the shift from linear TV to connected TV represents a significant transformation in the way we consume television. Connected TV offers viewers more control, a wider range of content choices, and a personalized viewing experience. As technology continues to advance, it’s clear that connected TV is here to stay, revolutionizing the way we enjoy our favorite shows and movies.