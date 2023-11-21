What is the difference between Hulu and Hulu Live TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Hulu has become a household name. With its vast library of TV shows and movies, it has gained popularity among viewers looking for on-demand entertainment. However, Hulu also offers a live TV option, known as Hulu Live TV. So, what exactly sets these two services apart?

Hulu: Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. With a Hulu subscription, users can watch current and past seasons of popular TV shows, as well as a vast library of movies. Hulu also offers exclusive content, such as critically acclaimed original series like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” Users can stream Hulu on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Hulu Live TV: Hulu Live TV, on the other hand, is a more comprehensive package that combines the on-demand content of Hulu with live TV channels. With Hulu Live TV, subscribers can access over 75 live channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. This means users can watch live sports, news, and other programming in addition to the on-demand content available on Hulu. Hulu Live TV also includes a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record their favorite shows and watch them later.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch live TV on regular Hulu?

No, regular Hulu does not offer live TV channels. To access live TV, you need to subscribe to Hulu Live TV.

2. Can I watch on-demand content on Hulu Live TV?

Yes, Hulu Live TV includes access to the entire Hulu streaming library, so you can enjoy both live TV and on-demand content.

3. How much does Hulu Live TV cost?

Hulu Live TV starts at $64.99 per month, which includes access to the live TV channels and the Hulu streaming library. Additional features like enhanced cloud DVR and unlimited screens can be added for an extra fee.

4. Can I watch Hulu Live TV on multiple devices?

Yes, Hulu Live TV allows streaming on two devices simultaneously. However, you can upgrade to unlimited screens for an additional fee, which allows you to stream on an unlimited number of devices connected to your home network and up to three devices outside your home.

In conclusion, while Hulu offers a vast library of on-demand content, Hulu Live TV takes it a step further providing access to live TV channels. Depending on your preferences, you can choose between the two services or even combine them for a complete streaming experience.