What is the difference between Hisense smart TV and Android TV?

Hisense Smart TV vs. Android TV: Unveiling the Distinctions

In the ever-evolving world of smart televisions, consumers are often faced with a multitude of options, each boasting unique features and capabilities. Two popular choices in the market are Hisense Smart TVs and Android TVs. While both offer a range of smart functionalities, there are distinct differences that set them apart. Let’s delve into the disparities between these two television technologies.

Hisense Smart TV:

Hisense Smart TVs are a line of televisions developed the Chinese electronics manufacturer, Hisense. These TVs come equipped with a proprietary operating system known as VIDAA, which stands for “Vision Interactive Digitalized Augmented Area.” VIDAA offers a user-friendly interface, allowing seamless navigation through various apps and settings. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, Hisense Smart TVs provide access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, enabling users to enjoy a wide array of content.

Android TV:

On the other hand, Android TV is an operating system developed Google specifically for televisions. It is based on the Android platform, which is widely used in smartphones and tablets. Android TV offers a vast selection of apps and games available for download from the Google Play Store. Additionally, it supports Google Assistant, allowing users to control their TV using voice commands. Android TV also provides Chromecast functionality, enabling users to cast content from their smartphones or other devices onto the TV screen.

FAQ:

Q: Can I install apps on a Hisense Smart TV?

A: Yes, Hisense Smart TVs come with a range of pre-installed apps, and users can also download additional apps from the VIDAA app store.

Q: Can I access the Google Play Store on a Hisense Smart TV?

A: No, Hisense Smart TVs do not support the Google Play Store. Instead, they have their own app store called VIDAA, which offers a selection of apps.

Q: Can I use voice commands on a Hisense Smart TV?

A: Some Hisense Smart TVs support voice commands through the remote control, while others may require an external device, such as a compatible smart speaker.

In conclusion, while both Hisense Smart TVs and Android TVs offer smart features and access to various streaming services, they differ in terms of their operating systems and app ecosystems. The choice between the two ultimately depends on individual preferences and requirements.