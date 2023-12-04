What is the difference between Fubo Pro and Fubo elite?

Fubo Pro vs Fubo Elite: Unraveling the Differences in Streaming Services

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a wide range of options for viewers to enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and sports events. FuboTV, a popular streaming platform, offers two distinct subscription plans: Fubo Pro and Fubo Elite. But what sets these two options apart? Let’s dive into the details and explore the differences between Fubo Pro and Fubo Elite.

Fubo Pro: Fubo Pro is the basic subscription plan offered FuboTV. Priced at $64.99 per month, it provides access to a vast selection of live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks. With Fubo Pro, subscribers can enjoy up to 109 channels, including popular options like ESPN, NBC, CBS, and FOX. This plan also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record their favorite shows and watch them later at their convenience.

Fubo Elite: On the other hand, Fubo Elite is the premium subscription plan offered FuboTV. Priced at $79.99 per month, it offers all the features of Fubo Pro and more. With Fubo Elite, subscribers gain access to an impressive lineup of over 170 channels, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a comprehensive streaming experience. Additionally, Fubo Elite provides an enhanced cloud DVR storage capacity of 1000 hours, allowing users to record and store even more content.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch live sports on both Fubo Pro and Fubo Elite?

A: Yes, both subscription plans offer access to a wide range of live sports channels, including ESPN, NBC Sports, and more.

Q: Are there any additional features included in Fubo Elite?

A: Yes, Fubo Elite offers an increased cloud DVR storage capacity of 1000 hours, compared to the 250 hours provided Fubo Pro.

Q: Can I switch between Fubo Pro and Fubo Elite?

A: Yes, FuboTV allows subscribers to switch between plans at any time, providing flexibility to cater to individual preferences and needs.

In conclusion, while both Fubo Pro and Fubo Elite offer an extensive selection of live TV channels, Fubo Elite stands out with its larger channel lineup and increased cloud DVR storage capacity. Ultimately, the choice between the two plans depends on the viewer’s preferences and the level of content they desire.