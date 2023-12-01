What is the difference between Disney+ and Disney+ premium?

The Distinction Between Disney+ and Disney+ Premium: What You Need to Know

Disney fans around the world rejoiced when the entertainment giant launched its highly anticipated streaming service, Disney+. However, some confusion arose when Disney also introduced a premium version of the platform. So, what exactly sets Disney+ and Disney+ Premium apart? Let’s delve into the details.

Disney+ Explained

Disney+ is the standard streaming service offered The Walt Disney Company. It provides subscribers with access to a vast library of beloved Disney movies, TV shows, and original content. With a Disney+ subscription, users can enjoy unlimited streaming of classic animated films, Marvel superhero blockbusters, Star Wars sagas, National Geographic documentaries, and much more.

Disney+ Premium Unveiled

Disney+ Premium, on the other hand, is an upgraded version of the regular Disney+ service. It offers subscribers exclusive access to new and highly anticipated Disney movies that are released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming platform. This means that Disney+ Premium members can enjoy the latest cinematic releases from the comfort of their own homes, without having to visit a movie theater.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much does Disney+ Premium cost?

Disney+ Premium is available for an additional fee on top of the regular Disney+ subscription. The exact pricing may vary depending on your location, but it typically ranges from $29.99 to $34.99 per movie.

2. Can I watch Disney+ Premium movies without a Disney+ subscription?

No, a Disney+ subscription is a prerequisite for accessing Disney+ Premium content. You must have an active Disney+ account to be able to upgrade to Disney+ Premium and enjoy the exclusive movie releases.

3. Are all Disney movies released on Disney+ Premium?

No, not all Disney movies are released on Disney+ Premium. The service is reserved for select new releases that Disney deems suitable for simultaneous theatrical and streaming distribution.

In summary, Disney+ is the standard streaming service that grants access to Disney’s extensive content library, while Disney+ Premium offers subscribers the opportunity to watch new Disney movies at home on the same day they hit theaters. Whether you choose Disney+ or opt for the premium version, both options provide an enchanting experience for Disney enthusiasts of all ages.