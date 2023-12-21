What is the difference between CBS and Paramount Plus?

What Sets CBS and Paramount Plus Apart?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, CBS and Paramount Plus have emerged as major players. While both platforms offer a wide range of content, there are some key differences that set them apart. Let’s take a closer look at what distinguishes CBS from its sibling streaming service, Paramount Plus.

What is CBS?

CBS, or the Columbia Broadcasting System, is one of the oldest and most well-known television networks in the United States. It has a rich history of producing popular shows, news programs, and sports events. CBS offers a streaming service that allows viewers to access a vast library of CBS shows, both current and past, along with live TV broadcasts.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a newer streaming service that is owned ViacomCBS, the parent company of CBS. It is an expansion of CBS All Access, which was rebranded as Paramount Plus in March 2021. Paramount Plus offers a broader range of content compared to CBS, including shows and movies from various networks and studios under the ViacomCBS umbrella, such as MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and Paramount Pictures.

What are the differences between CBS and Paramount Plus?

While CBS primarily focuses on its own content, Paramount Plus offers a more extensive library of shows and movies from various networks and studios. Paramount Plus also provides exclusive original programming that is not available on CBS. Additionally, Paramount Plus offers live sports events, news coverage, and access to a broader range of genres and content for subscribers.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch CBS shows on Paramount Plus?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus includes all the content available on CBS, so you can watch CBS shows on the Paramount Plus platform.

Q: Is Paramount Plus more expensive than CBS?

A: Paramount Plus offers different subscription plans, including a lower-cost ad-supported option and a higher-cost ad-free option. The pricing may vary depending on the plan you choose.

Q: Can I access live TV on CBS and Paramount Plus?

A: Yes, both CBS and Paramount Plus offer live TV broadcasts, including news and sports events.

In summary, while CBS focuses primarily on its own content, Paramount Plus offers a broader range of shows and movies from various networks and studios. Paramount Plus also provides exclusive original programming and a wider variety of genres and content. Whether you prefer the familiarity of CBS or the expanded offerings of Paramount Plus, both platforms provide a wealth of entertainment options for viewers to enjoy.