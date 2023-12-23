What is the difference between BET and BET+?

The Distinction Between BET and BET+: A Comprehensive Comparison

As streaming services continue to dominate the entertainment landscape, BET and BET+ have emerged as popular platforms for African American content. While both offer a wide range of programming catering to this demographic, there are distinct differences between the two. In this article, we will delve into the disparities between BET and BET+ to help you make an informed decision about which service best suits your preferences.

BET: The Beloved Television Network

BET, short for Black Entertainment Television, is a well-established cable and satellite television channel that has been entertaining audiences since its inception in 1980. It offers a diverse array of programming, including news, music videos, reality shows, and original series. BET is widely available through cable and satellite providers, making it accessible to a broad audience.

BET+: The Premium Streaming Experience

BET+, on the other hand, is a subscription-based streaming service launched in September 2019. It is a joint venture between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios, focusing on delivering exclusive content to its subscribers. BET+ offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and specials, including popular titles from the BET network, as well as original programming created specifically for the streaming platform.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

What sets BET+ apart from BET?

BET+ provides a more extensive collection of content, including exclusive shows and movies that cannot be found on the traditional BET network. It offers a premium streaming experience with on-demand access to a wide range of African American-focused programming.

How can I access BET and BET+?

BET is available through cable and satellite providers, while BET+ is a standalone streaming service accessible through various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

Do I need a cable subscription to access BET+?

No, BET+ is a separate subscription service that does not require a cable subscription. It operates independently, allowing users to stream content directly without the need for a cable or satellite provider.

Can I watch live TV on BET+?

No, BET+ does not offer live TV. It focuses solely on providing on-demand content, allowing subscribers to watch their favorite shows and movies at their convenience.

In conclusion, while BET and BET+ both cater to African American audiences, they differ in terms of content offerings and accessibility. BET remains a popular television network available through cable and satellite providers, while BET+ provides a premium streaming experience with exclusive content. Whether you prefer the traditional television experience or the convenience of on-demand streaming, both platforms offer a wealth of entertainment options to enjoy.