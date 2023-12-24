What is the difference between BET and bet plus?

The Distinction Between BET and BET Plus: A Closer Look

When it comes to African American entertainment, BET (Black Entertainment Television) has long been a household name. However, with the recent launch of BET Plus, many viewers are left wondering about the differences between the two platforms. In this article, we delve into the contrasting features of BET and BET Plus, shedding light on what sets them apart.

What is BET?

BET, established in 1980, is a cable and satellite television channel that primarily focuses on African American culture and entertainment. Over the years, it has become a prominent platform for showcasing music videos, original programming, and award shows that celebrate black talent. BET has played a pivotal role in amplifying African American voices and providing a platform for diverse storytelling.

What is BET Plus?

BET Plus, on the other hand, is a subscription-based streaming service launched in September 2019. It offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals, catering specifically to the African American audience. BET Plus aims to provide a more extensive and diverse selection of programming compared to its cable counterpart.

What Sets BET Plus Apart?

While both BET and BET Plus share a common goal of showcasing African American culture, there are several key distinctions between the two:

1. Content:

BET Plus offers a broader range of content compared to the cable channel. Subscribers can access a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals, providing a more immersive entertainment experience.

2. Accessibility:

Unlike BET, which requires a cable or satellite subscription, BET Plus is a standalone streaming service. This means that viewers can access their favorite shows and movies anytime, anywhere, as long as they have an internet connection and a subscription to the platform.

3. Original Programming:

BET Plus boasts a lineup of exclusive original content that cannot be found on the cable channel. This includes shows like “First Wives Club” and “Bigger,” which have garnered significant attention and praise from viewers.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch BET Plus without a subscription?

A: No, BET Plus is a subscription-based streaming service, and a subscription is required to access its content.

Q: Is BET Plus available internationally?

A: Currently, BET Plus is only available in the United States.

Q: Can I watch BET shows on BET Plus?

A: While BET Plus offers a wide range of content, it does not include all the shows available on the cable channel. However, some BET shows may be available on the streaming platform.

In conclusion, while BET and BET Plus share a common focus on African American culture and entertainment, BET Plus offers a more extensive selection of content and exclusive originals. With its standalone streaming service, BET Plus provides viewers with greater accessibility and flexibility in enjoying their favorite shows and movies.