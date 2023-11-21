What is the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with two distinct offerings: Apple TV and Apple TV+. While the names may sound similar, there are significant differences between the two platforms. Let’s dive into what sets them apart.

Apple TV:

Apple TV is a hardware device that connects to your television, allowing you to access a wide range of content from various sources. It acts as a media player, enabling you to stream movies, TV shows, and music from popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, you can rent or purchase movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store.

The latest version of Apple TV comes with a user-friendly interface, voice control through Siri, and support for high-definition and 4K content. It also offers access to popular apps and games from the App Store, making it a versatile entertainment hub.

Apple TV+:

On the other hand, Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers original content produced Apple. Launched in November 2019, Apple TV+ aims to compete with established streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

With Apple TV+, subscribers gain access to a growing library of exclusive TV shows, movies, and documentaries. The service boasts high-quality productions featuring renowned actors, directors, and writers. From gripping dramas to captivating documentaries, Apple TV+ offers a diverse range of content across various genres.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Apple TV+ without an Apple TV device?

Yes, you can access Apple TV+ on a wide range of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and select smart TVs. Simply download the Apple TV app and sign in with your Apple ID to start streaming.

2. Do I need an Apple TV+ subscription to use Apple TV?

No, you do not need an Apple TV+ subscription to use the Apple TV device. Apple TV allows you to access a multitude of streaming services and content sources, regardless of whether you have an Apple TV+ subscription.

3. How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month. However, Apple also offers a one-year free subscription to customers who purchase eligible Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

In conclusion, while Apple TV is a hardware device that provides access to various streaming services and content sources, Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers exclusive original content produced Apple. Whether you’re looking for a versatile media player or seeking high-quality original programming, Apple has you covered with its two distinct offerings.