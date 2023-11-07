What is the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV Plus?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with two distinct offerings: Apple TV and Apple TV Plus. While the names may sound similar, there are significant differences between the two platforms. Let’s dive into what sets them apart.

Apple TV:

Apple TV is a hardware device that connects to your television, allowing you to access a wide range of content from various streaming services. It acts as a hub for your entertainment needs, providing access to popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. With Apple TV, you can also rent or purchase movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store.

The latest version of Apple TV comes with advanced features such as 4K HDR support, Siri voice control, and a user-friendly interface. It offers a seamless streaming experience, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content on the big screen.

Apple TV Plus:

On the other hand, Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers original content produced Apple. Launched in November 2019, Apple TV Plus aims to compete with established players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video providing exclusive shows and movies.

With Apple TV Plus, subscribers gain access to a growing library of original programming, including acclaimed series like “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “For All Mankind.” The service is available on various devices, including Apple devices, smart TVs, and streaming boxes.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need an Apple TV device to access Apple TV Plus?

A: No, Apple TV Plus can be accessed on a wide range of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, smart TVs, and streaming boxes.

Q: Is Apple TV Plus included with the purchase of an Apple TV device?

A: No, Apple TV Plus is a separate subscription service that requires a monthly fee.

Q: Can I watch content from other streaming services on Apple TV Plus?

A: No, Apple TV Plus only offers original content produced Apple. To access content from other streaming services, you can use the Apple TV device and download their respective apps.

In conclusion, while Apple TV is a hardware device that provides access to various streaming services, Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers exclusive original content. Whether you’re looking for a device to enhance your streaming experience or seeking unique and compelling shows, Apple has you covered with both Apple TV and Apple TV Plus.