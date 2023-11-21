What is the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+ app?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with two distinct offerings: Apple TV and Apple TV+ app. While the names may sound similar, they serve different purposes and cater to different needs. Let’s delve into the details to understand the key differences between the two.

Apple TV:

Apple TV is a hardware device developed Apple Inc. It is a digital media player that connects to your television and allows you to stream content from various sources. With Apple TV, you can access popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as enjoy music, games, and apps from the App Store. It also supports AirPlay, enabling you to mirror content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac onto your TV screen.

Apple TV+ app:

On the other hand, Apple TV+ app is a streaming service offered Apple. It is a platform that hosts original content produced Apple, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries. With a subscription to Apple TV+, you gain access to a growing library of exclusive content created renowned directors, producers, and actors. The app is available on various devices, including Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and select smart TVs.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Apple TV+ content on Apple TV?

Yes, you can access Apple TV+ content on Apple TV downloading and installing the Apple TV+ app.

2. Do I need an Apple TV device to use the Apple TV+ app?

No, you do not need an Apple TV device to use the Apple TV+ app. It is available on various Apple devices and select smart TVs.

3. Can I watch content from other streaming services on the Apple TV+ app?

No, the Apple TV+ app only hosts content produced Apple. To access content from other streaming services, you will need to use the respective apps available on Apple TV.

In summary, Apple TV is a hardware device that allows you to stream content from various sources, while the Apple TV+ app is a streaming service that exclusively hosts Apple’s original content. Whether you’re looking for a versatile streaming device or seeking out exclusive Apple-produced entertainment, understanding the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+ app will help you make an informed choice.