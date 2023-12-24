What is the difference between Android TV and LG smart TV?

Android TV vs LG Smart TV: Understanding the Differences

In the ever-evolving world of smart televisions, two popular options stand out: Android TV and LG Smart TV. While both offer a range of features and capabilities, there are distinct differences that set them apart. Let’s delve into the details to understand what sets these two platforms apart.

What is Android TV?

Android TV is an operating system developed Google specifically for smart TVs. It is based on the Android platform, which is widely used in smartphones and tablets. Android TV offers a user-friendly interface, access to a vast array of apps and games from the Google Play Store, and seamless integration with other Android devices. It also supports voice commands through Google Assistant, allowing users to control their TV with simple voice prompts.

What is LG Smart TV?

LG Smart TV, on the other hand, is a smart TV platform developed LG Electronics. It runs on LG’s proprietary webOS operating system, which is designed to provide a smooth and intuitive user experience. LG Smart TV offers a wide range of pre-installed apps, including popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It also supports voice commands through LG’s own voice recognition technology, allowing users to control their TV and access various features with voice prompts.

The Differences

One of the key differences between Android TV and LG Smart TV lies in the operating systems they use. While Android TV is based on the Android platform, LG Smart TV utilizes webOS. This distinction affects the user interface, app availability, and overall user experience.

Another significant difference is the app ecosystem. Android TV benefits from the vast Google Play Store, which offers a wide range of apps and games. LG Smart TV, on the other hand, has its own app store, which may have a more limited selection compared to the Google Play Store.

FAQ

Can I install apps on both Android TV and LG Smart TV?

Yes, both platforms allow you to install apps. However, the availability of apps may vary between the two platforms.

Can I control my TV with voice commands?

Yes, both Android TV and LG Smart TV support voice commands. Android TV utilizes Google Assistant, while LG Smart TV uses its own voice recognition technology.

Which platform is better?

The choice between Android TV and LG Smart TV ultimately depends on personal preferences and needs. Android TV offers a wider app selection and seamless integration with other Android devices, while LG Smart TV provides a smooth and intuitive user experience.

In conclusion, while both Android TV and LG Smart TV offer a range of features and capabilities, they differ in terms of operating systems, app availability, and user experience. Understanding these differences can help you make an informed decision when choosing a smart TV that best suits your needs and preferences.