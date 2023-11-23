What is the difference between Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon offers two music streaming services: Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. While both services provide access to a vast library of songs, there are some key differences between the two. Here’s a breakdown of what sets them apart:

Amazon Prime Music:

Amazon Prime Music is a music streaming service that is included with an Amazon Prime membership. It offers a selection of over 2 million songs, including popular hits, curated playlists, and personalized stations. Prime Music is ad-free and allows users to download songs for offline listening. It is compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Amazon Music Unlimited:

Amazon Music Unlimited, on the other hand, is a separate subscription-based service that offers a much larger music library. With over 70 million songs, it provides a more extensive selection compared to Prime Music. Music Unlimited also offers additional features such as the ability to listen to new releases and exclusive content. Users can create their own playlists and access personalized recommendations based on their listening habits. Like Prime Music, Music Unlimited is ad-free and allows for offline downloads.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Amazon Prime Music without an Amazon Prime membership?

No, Amazon Prime Music is only available to Amazon Prime members. However, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to try out the service.

2. Can I upgrade from Amazon Prime Music to Amazon Music Unlimited?

Yes, you can upgrade your Amazon Prime Music subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for an additional monthly fee. This will give you access to the larger music library and additional features.

3. Can I use Amazon Music Unlimited on multiple devices?

Yes, Amazon Music Unlimited can be used on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and compatible smart speakers.

In summary, while Amazon Prime Music is a great option for Prime members who want access to a limited selection of songs, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a much larger library and additional features for those who want a more comprehensive music streaming experience.