What is the difference between Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

In the world of online streaming services, Amazon Prime and Prime Video are two popular options that often get confused with each other. While they are both part of the Amazon ecosystem, there are some key differences between the two. Let’s take a closer look at what sets them apart.

Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers a wide range of benefits to its members. For a monthly or annual fee, Prime members gain access to perks such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals, and more. In addition to these benefits, Prime members also get access to Prime Video.

Prime Video:

Prime Video, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service offered Amazon. It provides a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content that can be streamed on various devices. With Prime Video, users can enjoy popular shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and “Fleabag,” as well as a wide selection of movies from different genres.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to access Prime Video?

A: No, you can subscribe to Prime Video separately without an Amazon Prime membership. However, having an Amazon Prime membership automatically grants you access to Prime Video.

Q: Can I watch Prime Video content offline?

A: Yes, Prime Video allows you to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing on compatible devices.

Q: Are all movies and TV shows on Prime Video included with the subscription?

A: While a significant portion of the content on Prime Video is included with the subscription, there are some movies and TV shows that require an additional rental or purchase fee.

In summary, Amazon Prime is a comprehensive subscription service that offers various benefits, including access to Prime Video. Prime Video, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service that provides a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. Whether you’re looking for fast shipping or a wide range of entertainment options, Amazon has you covered with its Prime and Prime Video offerings.