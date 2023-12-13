What is the difference between a smart TV and a connected TV?

Smart TV vs Connected TV: Unraveling the Distinctions

In the ever-evolving landscape of television technology, two terms have gained significant prominence: smart TV and connected TV. While these terms are often used interchangeably, they actually refer to distinct concepts. Understanding the difference between a smart TV and a connected TV is crucial for consumers looking to make an informed purchase. Let’s delve into the intricacies of these two television options.

What is a Smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with an operating system, similar to a smartphone or a computer. This allows the TV to connect to the internet and access a wide range of online services, such as streaming platforms, social media apps, and web browsers. Smart TVs often come with pre-installed apps and offer the ability to download additional ones from an app store. These televisions are designed to provide a seamless integration of traditional TV viewing with online content consumption.

What is a Connected TV?

On the other hand, a connected TV refers to any television that can be connected to the internet, regardless of whether it has a built-in operating system. Connected TVs rely on external devices, such as streaming media players or gaming consoles, to access online content. By connecting these devices to the TV, users can stream videos, browse the internet, and enjoy various online services. Connected TVs offer flexibility, as users can upgrade their external devices without replacing the entire television set.

FAQ:

1. Can a connected TV become a smart TV?

Yes, a connected TV can be transformed into a smart TV connecting it to a streaming media player or a similar device that provides access to online content.

2. Are all smart TVs connected TVs?

Yes, all smart TVs are connected TVs, as they have the capability to connect to the internet. However, not all connected TVs are smart TVs, as they may lack the built-in operating system.

3. Which option is better: smart TV or connected TV?

The choice between a smart TV and a connected TV depends on individual preferences and requirements. Smart TVs offer a more integrated and user-friendly experience, while connected TVs provide flexibility and the ability to upgrade external devices.

In conclusion, while the terms smart TV and connected TV are often used interchangeably, they represent distinct concepts. Smart TVs have built-in operating systems, allowing direct access to online services, while connected TVs rely on external devices for internet connectivity. Understanding these differences empowers consumers to make informed decisions when selecting the perfect television for their needs.