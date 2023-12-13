What is the difference between a Roku TV and a smart TV?

What Sets Roku TVs Apart from Smart TVs?

In the ever-evolving world of television technology, consumers are faced with an array of options when it comes to choosing a new TV. Two popular choices are Roku TVs and smart TVs. While both offer a range of features and streaming capabilities, there are distinct differences that set them apart.

What is a Roku TV?

A Roku TV is a television that comes with the Roku operating system built-in. Roku, a leading streaming platform, offers a user-friendly interface that allows viewers to access a wide variety of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, directly from their TV. Roku TVs also come with a remote control that includes a dedicated Roku button for easy navigation.

What is a Smart TV?

On the other hand, a smart TV refers to any television that can connect to the internet and offers built-in streaming capabilities. Smart TVs often come with pre-installed apps or an app store where users can download and access various streaming services. These TVs may also have additional features like voice control or screen mirroring.

The Key Differences

The main difference between a Roku TV and a smart TV lies in the operating system. While smart TVs can have different operating systems, such as Android TV or Tizen, Roku TVs exclusively use the Roku operating system. This means that Roku TVs provide a consistent and streamlined user experience, as the interface and features remain the same across different brands and models.

Another notable difference is the availability of content. Roku boasts an extensive library of over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, making it one of the most comprehensive streaming platforms available. Smart TVs, on the other hand, may have a more limited selection of apps and content, depending on the operating system and brand.

FAQ:

Can I use Roku on a smart TV?

Yes, you can use a Roku device, such as a Roku Streaming Stick or Roku Ultra, to add Roku functionality to a smart TV that does not have the Roku operating system built-in.

Do all smart TVs have the same features?

No, the features of smart TVs can vary depending on the brand and operating system. Some smart TVs may offer more advanced features like voice control or gaming capabilities, while others may have a more basic set of features.

Which is better, a Roku TV or a smart TV?

The choice between a Roku TV and a smart TV ultimately depends on personal preferences and needs. If you value a consistent user experience and a vast selection of content, a Roku TV may be the better option. However, if you prefer a specific operating system or have specific features in mind, a smart TV may better suit your needs.

In conclusion, while both Roku TVs and smart TVs offer streaming capabilities, the key differences lie in the operating system and content availability. Understanding these distinctions can help consumers make an informed decision when choosing their next television.