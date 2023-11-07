What is the difference between a flat screen TV and a smart TV?

In today’s fast-paced world, technology is constantly evolving, and this is particularly true in the realm of televisions. With so many options available, it can be confusing to understand the differences between various types of TVs. Two popular choices are flat screen TVs and smart TVs. Let’s delve into what sets them apart.

Flat screen TVs:

A flat screen TV refers to the physical design of the television. Unlike older models that had bulky cathode ray tubes (CRTs), flat screen TVs have a slim and sleek design. They are typically lighter and can be mounted on a wall, saving space and providing a modern aesthetic. Flat screen TVs come in various types, such as LCD (liquid crystal display), LED (light-emitting diode), and OLED (organic light-emitting diode).

Smart TVs:

On the other hand, a smart TV refers to the capabilities and features it offers. A smart TV is essentially a television with built-in internet connectivity and a range of applications. This allows users to access streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video directly from their TV, without the need for additional devices like a streaming box or a gaming console. Smart TVs also offer features like web browsing, social media integration, and the ability to download and install apps.

FAQ:

Q: Can I turn a flat screen TV into a smart TV?

A: Yes, it is possible to turn a flat screen TV into a smart TV using external devices like streaming boxes, media players, or HDMI dongles, such as Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast.

Q: Are all smart TVs flat screen TVs?

A: No, smart TVs can come in various designs, including flat screen, curved screen, or even modular screens.

Q: Do smart TVs require an internet connection?

A: Yes, smart TVs need an internet connection to access online content and utilize their smart features.

In conclusion, the main difference between a flat screen TV and a smart TV lies in their physical design and capabilities. While flat screen TVs offer a slim and modern appearance, smart TVs provide internet connectivity and a range of applications, making them a versatile entertainment hub. Whether you prioritize aesthetics or advanced features, understanding these differences will help you make an informed decision when purchasing a new television.