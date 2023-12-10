What is the current season of SEAL Team?

SEAL Team: What to Expect in the Current Season

SEAL Team, the popular American military drama television series, is currently airing its fifth season. Created Benjamin Cavell, the show first premiered on CBS in 2017 and has since captivated audiences with its intense storylines and realistic portrayal of the lives of Navy SEALs.

What is SEAL Team all about?

SEAL Team follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they undertake dangerous missions around the world. Led the skilled and dedicated Jason Hayes, played David Boreanaz, the team faces various challenges both on and off the battlefield. The show delves into the personal lives of the characters, exploring the sacrifices they make for their country and the toll it takes on their relationships.

What can viewers expect in the current season?

The fifth season of SEAL Team promises to be as action-packed and emotionally charged as ever. With the team still reeling from the devastating loss of one of their own, they must come together to face new threats and navigate the complexities of their personal lives.

This season will explore the aftermath of the tragic event and its impact on the team dynamics. Viewers can expect to witness the characters’ resilience as they strive to overcome their grief and continue their mission to protect and serve.

FAQ

When does the current season air?

The fifth season of SEAL Team is currently airing on CBS every Wednesday at 9/8c.

How many episodes are there in the current season?

The exact number of episodes for the current season has not been announced yet. However, previous seasons typically consisted of around 20 episodes.

Can I watch previous seasons if I’m new to the show?

Absolutely! If you’re new to SEAL Team, you can catch up on previous seasons on streaming platforms like CBS All Access or through DVD releases.

So, gear up and get ready for another thrilling season of SEAL Team as the brave Navy SEALs continue to inspire and entertain audiences with their courage and unwavering dedication.