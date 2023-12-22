YouTube TV Monthly Cost: How Much Does It Really Cost?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to enjoy their favorite TV shows and live sports without the hassle of a traditional cable subscription. But what is the cost of YouTube TV per month? Let’s dive into the details and break it down for you.

How much does YouTube TV cost per month?

As of September 2021, the monthly cost of YouTube TV is $64.99. This price includes access to over 85 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. YouTube TV also offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record your favorite shows and watch them later at your convenience.

Are there any additional fees?

While the base price of YouTube TV is $64.99 per month, it’s important to note that there may be additional fees depending on your location. Some areas may have local taxes or regional sports network fees, which can increase the total cost. However, these additional fees are clearly stated before you sign up, so you won’t be caught off guard.

Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. Whether you decide to take a break from streaming or switch to a different service, you have the freedom to cancel whenever you want. Keep in mind that once you cancel, you will lose access to all the channels and features offered YouTube TV.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, YouTube TV offers a free trial period for new subscribers. Typically, the trial period lasts for seven days, allowing you to explore the service and decide if it meets your streaming needs. During the trial, you have full access to all the channels and features available on YouTube TV.

In conclusion, the cost of YouTube TV per month is $64.99, providing access to a wide range of channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage. While additional fees may apply depending on your location, the service offers flexibility with no cancellation fees and a free trial period for new subscribers. So, if you’re considering cutting the cord and embracing the world of streaming, YouTube TV might just be the right choice for you.