What is the cost of Google YouTube TV?

Google YouTube TV is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. Launched in 2017, it has quickly gained popularity among cord-cutters who are looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV subscriptions. But what is the cost of this service, and what does it include? Let’s dive into the details.

Cost and Subscription Plans:

YouTube TV offers a single subscription plan, which is priced at $64.99 per month. This plan provides access to over 85 live TV channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy unlimited cloud DVR storage to record their favorite shows and movies.

Add-Ons:

While the base subscription plan covers a wide range of channels, YouTube TV also offers several add-ons for an additional cost. These add-ons include premium networks like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz, as well as sports packages such as NBA League Pass and Fox Soccer Plus. The prices for these add-ons vary, ranging from $8.99 to $40 per month.

FAQ:

1. Can I share my YouTube TV subscription with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your subscription with up to five other household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and DVR storage.

2. Are there any hidden fees or contracts?

No, YouTube TV does not have any hidden fees or long-term contracts. You can cancel your subscription at any time without incurring any additional charges.

3. Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices?

Yes, YouTube TV supports streaming on multiple devices simultaneously. You can watch your favorite shows and movies on your TV, computer, smartphone, or tablet.

In conclusion, the cost of Google YouTube TV is $64.99 per month, providing access to over 85 live TV channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage. Additional add-ons are available for an extra cost. With its flexibility and extensive channel lineup, YouTube TV offers a compelling option for those seeking a cable-free TV experience.