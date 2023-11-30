What is the cost of Amazon Prime for seniors?

The Price of Amazon Prime for Seniors: A Closer Look at the Cost and Benefits

Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of benefits to its members. But what about seniors? Many older adults are curious about the cost of Amazon Prime and whether it’s worth it for them. In this article, we will delve into the details of Amazon Prime for seniors, including the price, benefits, and frequently asked questions.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with a variety of perks, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, unlimited photo storage, and much more.

How much does Amazon Prime cost for seniors?

Seniors can take advantage of a discounted rate for Amazon Prime. The regular annual membership fee is $119, but eligible customers who hold a valid EBT or Medicaid card can enjoy a reduced price of $5.99 per month, amounting to $71.88 per year. This discount is available for up to four years.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime for seniors?

Aside from the cost savings, seniors can enjoy all the benefits that come with a standard Amazon Prime membership. This includes free and fast shipping on millions of items, access to a vast library of movies and TV shows through Prime Video, ad-free music streaming with Prime Music, unlimited reading with Prime Reading, and early access to exclusive deals on Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with family members?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your benefits with one other adult in your household, as well as up to four teens and four children, through Amazon Household.

Q: Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your membership at any time. However, if you cancel during the first 30 days, you will receive a full refund.

Q: Are there any additional costs associated with Amazon Prime?

A: While most benefits are included in the membership fee, some items and services may require an additional cost, such as purchasing or renting movies and TV shows that are not included with Prime Video.

Overall, Amazon Prime offers a range of benefits for seniors at a discounted price. From fast shipping to entertainment options, it can greatly enhance the online shopping and streaming experience for older adults.