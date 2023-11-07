What is the cost for Amazon Prime for seniors?

Amazon Prime, the popular subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, provides a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals. But what about seniors? Are there any special pricing options available for them? Let’s delve into the details.

Cost for Amazon Prime:

As of now, Amazon Prime offers a discounted membership rate for qualifying customers who hold an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card or a Medicaid card. However, there is no specific discounted rate for seniors who do not meet these criteria. The regular cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

FAQ:

1. Are there any discounts available for seniors?

Currently, Amazon does not offer a specific discount for seniors who do not qualify for the EBT or Medicaid discount. However, they can still enjoy the full benefits of a regular Amazon Prime membership.

2. What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video streaming service, unlimited photo storage, early access to lightning deals, and more.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime membership with family members?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your membership benefits with one other adult in your household. This means both of you can enjoy the benefits of Prime, including free shipping and streaming services.

4. Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time. If you cancel within the first 30 days, you will receive a full refund. After that, a prorated refund may be issued based on your usage of Prime benefits.

While there may not be a specific discounted rate for seniors, Amazon Prime still offers a wide range of benefits that can greatly enhance their online shopping and entertainment experiences. From fast and free shipping to access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, Amazon Prime remains a valuable service for seniors and non-seniors alike.