What is the cost difference between Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce giants, has also made its mark in the streaming industry with its two primary services: Amazon Prime and Prime Video. While both services provide access to a plethora of movies, TV shows, and original content, there are some key differences in terms of cost and features.

Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers a multitude of benefits beyond just streaming video content. For a monthly or annual fee, subscribers gain access to a range of perks, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, unlimited photo storage, access to Prime Music, and more. The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $12.99 per month or $119 per year.

Prime Video:

On the other hand, Prime Video is a standalone streaming service that focuses solely on providing access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals. It does not include the additional benefits offered Amazon Prime. The cost of a Prime Video subscription is $8.99 per month.

Cost Comparison:

When comparing the cost of Amazon Prime and Prime Video, it is evident that Prime Video is the more affordable option. With a monthly fee of $8.99, Prime Video allows users to enjoy unlimited streaming of their favorite content without any additional perks. On the other hand, Amazon Prime offers a broader range of benefits but comes at a higher price of $12.99 per month.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, an Amazon Prime membership includes access to Prime Video at no additional cost.

2. Can I subscribe to Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

Absolutely! Prime Video can be subscribed to as a standalone service without an Amazon Prime membership.

3. Are there any differences in content between Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

No, the content available on Prime Video is the same as what is offered through Amazon Prime’s video streaming service.

4. Can I share my Amazon Prime or Prime Video account with others?

Yes, Amazon allows account sharing for both Amazon Prime and Prime Video. However, there are limitations on the number of devices that can stream simultaneously.

In conclusion, while both Amazon Prime and Prime Video offer access to a wide range of entertainment options, the cost difference between the two is significant. Prime Video provides a more budget-friendly option for those solely interested in streaming content, while Amazon Prime offers additional benefits at a higher price point. Ultimately, the choice between the two services depends on individual preferences and needs.