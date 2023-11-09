What is the controversy with the woke M&M?

In recent weeks, a new controversy has emerged surrounding the beloved candy brand, M&M’s. The controversy centers around a new advertising campaign featuring an M&M character that has been dubbed the “woke M&M.” This character, known as “Mr. Woke,” has sparked a heated debate among consumers and critics alike.

The term “woke” refers to being aware of social and political issues, particularly those related to race and inequality. It has gained popularity in recent years as a way to describe individuals who are actively engaged in advocating for social justice. However, the use of the term in relation to a candy brand has raised eyebrows and sparked a debate about the appropriateness of using social justice themes in advertising.

Critics argue that the woke M&M campaign is nothing more than a cynical attempt the brand to capitalize on current social trends. They argue that M&M’s, as a candy brand, should not be inserting themselves into political and social debates. They believe that the campaign is a form of “woke-washing,” where companies use social justice themes to appear progressive and gain positive attention, without actually making any meaningful changes.

On the other hand, supporters of the campaign argue that it is a positive step towards promoting inclusivity and diversity. They believe that brands have a responsibility to use their platforms to address important social issues. They argue that the woke M&M campaign is a way for M&M’s to show their support for marginalized communities and to encourage their consumers to do the same.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding the woke M&M campaign highlights the ongoing debate about the role of brands in addressing social and political issues. While some argue that it is a positive step towards promoting inclusivity and diversity, others believe it is a cynical attempt to capitalize on current trends. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the M&M brand and the wider advertising industry.