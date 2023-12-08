What is the code for Peacock on Roku?

Unlocking the Peacock Experience on Roku: A Guide to the Activation Code

Are you a Roku user eagerly awaiting access to the captivating world of Peacock? Look no further! We have all the information you need to get started on your Peacock streaming journey. From the activation code to frequently asked questions, we’ve got you covered.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content. With a wide range of genres and options, Peacock has quickly become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts.

How to Activate Peacock on Roku?

To activate Peacock on your Roku device, you will need an activation code. Follow these simple steps to get started:

1. Ensure your Roku device is connected to the internet and powered on.

2. Navigate to the Roku home screen and search for the Peacock channel.

3. Select the Peacock channel and click on the “Add channel” option to install it.

4. Once the installation is complete, launch the Peacock channel.

5. You will be prompted with an activation code on your TV screen.

6. Visit the Peacock activation website on your computer or mobile device.

7. Enter the activation code displayed on your TV screen.

8. Sign in to your Peacock account or create a new one if you don’t have an existing account.

9. Congratulations! You can now enjoy Peacock’s extensive content library on your Roku device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is an activation code?

A: An activation code is a unique combination of letters and numbers that serves as a verification method to link your Roku device with your Peacock account.

Q: Where can I find the activation code?

A: The activation code will be displayed on your TV screen after installing and launching the Peacock channel on your Roku device.

Q: Can I activate Peacock on multiple Roku devices?

A: Yes, you can activate Peacock on multiple Roku devices using the same Peacock account. Simply follow the activation process on each device.

Q: Is Peacock available for free on Roku?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. While some content is available for free, certain shows and movies may require a premium subscription.

Now that you have the activation code and the necessary steps, you’re ready to embark on a Peacock streaming adventure. Enjoy the diverse range of content and immerse yourself in the world of entertainment, all from the comfort of your Roku device. Happy streaming!