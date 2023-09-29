TikTok’s Dangerous Trend: The Dangers of Chroming

One of the most popular platforms for entertainment, TikTok, has experienced tremendous growth since its launch. With a host of influencers and TikTokers introducing classic songs and creating funny and bizarre phenomena, it has captivated Gen Z and Gen Alpha. However, along with its popularity, concerns have arisen about a drug trend that is increasingly gaining traction among young people.

Recently, a tragic incident occurred involving a 13-year-old eighth-grader named Esra Haynes from Melbourne, Australia. She lost her life on March 31, 2023, after being exposed to harmful chemicals during a sleepover. Haynes was participating in a trend known as “chroming,” which has become popular on TikTok. She inhaled aerosol deodorant, leading to irreversible brain damage and a heart attack. Despite spending a week in the hospital, her life could not be saved.

In light of this devastating event, Haynes’ parents are now warning others about the dangers of chroming. They expressed their grief, stating that if Esra had known the consequences, she would have never engaged in such activities. Their hope is to prevent other families from experiencing the same tragedy.

So what exactly is chroming? The term “chroming” originated in Australia and refers to the practice of inhaling harmful fumes from substances like aerosol cans, spray deodorants, or paint containers. Originally used to describe the act of smelling chrome-based paint to get high, the term now encompasses a range of narcotics. The substances involved in chroming include aerosol cans, paint, solvents, permanent markers, nail polish remover, hairspray, deodorants, lighter fluid, glue, cleaning supplies, nitrous oxide, and gasoline.

Chroming produces a brief high, similar to the effects of alcohol. However, the dangers associated with the practice are severe and potentially fatal. It can lead to lifelong organ damage, such as heart attacks, convulsions, asphyxia, comas, choking, and even death. Prolonged use of these substances can result in cognitive damage, including memory loss, impaired judgment, difficulty concentrating, and a lower IQ.

The trend of chroming on TikTok serves as a reminder of the potential dangers lurking behind seemingly innocent online entertainment. It highlights the importance of education and awareness to protect young people from engaging in risky behavior, whether influenced social media trends or peer pressure.

